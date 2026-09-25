New Carbonato botnet uses AI framework to target insecure Docker daemons

A new botnet malware named Carbonato is actively targeting insecure Docker daemons, leveraging the Hermes Agent AI framework to gain control of compromised hosts. This malware exhibits worm-like capabilities, spreading rapidly across vulnerable systems. Researchers at ThreatDown discovered evidence of its operations spanning from October 2024 to August 2026, with further coverage provided by Bleeping Computer.

Carbonato exploits Docker hosts with unauthenticated API access on port 2375. Once connected, it instructs the daemon to launch a privileged container, granting it host access. The malware then establishes a reverse SSH tunnel, installs an SSH server with the operator's key, and uses Telegram to report new deployments. For persistence, it sets up cron jobs, systemd timers, and other system hooks. A key component of the attack is the installation of the Hermes Agent AI framework, which handles task commands received via Telegram. These commands include collecting sensitive data like API keys and credentials, executing arbitrary commands, and reporting results back to the operator.

The malware's worm-like nature allows it to scan networks every five minutes for additional vulnerable Docker daemons, perpetuating the infection cycle. While the threat actors behind Carbonato remain unknown, researchers suggest a possible origin in Costa Rica. To mitigate this threat, it is recommended to secure Docker daemon APIs by keeping them off the network and enforcing authentication on registries.