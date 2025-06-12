Malware, Phishing, Generative AI

New BrowserVenom malware spread via DeepSeek spoofing

Privacy concept: pixelated words Malware on digital background, 3d render

(Adobe Stock)

Numerous computers across Mexico, Brazil, Cuba, India, Nepal, Egypt, and South Africa have been compromised with the novel BrowserVenom malware in a phishing campaign involving the impersonation of Chinese artificial intelligence platform DeepSeek-R1, reports The Register.

Attacks involved visiting the malicious "https[:]//deepseek-platform[.]com" site promoted on top of Google search results for "deepseek r1", which then lures targets into clicking the "Try now" button that requires solving a CAPTCHA before redirecting to a page where the malicious installer would be downloaded, according to a Kaspersky analysis. Execution of the nefarious installer prompts another Cloudflare CAPTCHA-spoofing window that redirects to download either Ollama or LM Studio for DeepSeek operation, which results in BrowserVenom compromise. After verifying the targeted user's admin privileges, BrowserVenom proceeds with hardcoded certificate delivery, which enables persistence and traffic interception capabilities, as well as the inclusion of hardcoded proxy server addresses across the compromised system's browsers. Google has already confirmed removing the malicious ads promoting DeepSeek.

Related

Massive infostealer infrastructure clampdown led by Interpol

More than 20,000 information-stealing malware-linked IP addresses and domains were disrupted, while 41 servers underpinning infostealer operations were sequestered between January and April as part of the Interpol-led global law enforcement effort Operation Secure, according to BleepingComputer.

Vulnerability exposes Danabot malware operators

Malware-as-a-service platform Danabot had operational information over the past three years exposed by a command-and-control infrastructure vulnerability, potentially aiding in its disruption as part of the ongoing international law enforcement effort Operation Endgame, according to Cyber Security News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

AdwareAlgorithm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds