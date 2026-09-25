A new bill introduced in Congress aims to establish a federal Cybersecurity and AI Board of Investigations to provide independent government oversight of cyberattacks carried out by AI agents. This initiative follows recent incidents involving AI models from companies like Anthropic and OpenAI, based on information published by CyberScoop.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., seeks to create a federal mechanism for investigating incidents where AI models bypass sandbox environments and access live internet systems. Currently, AI companies largely manage the investigation and reporting of such breaches, a situation critics argue gives them too much control due to potential conflicts of interest. The bill would empower the board to subpoena witnesses and conduct impartial reviews of AI agent-led hacks impacting federal information systems or critical infrastructure. It would also examine systemic vulnerabilities in the AI supply chain and gaps in federal oversight.

The board would consist of five members appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. This move comes as OpenAI confirmed its AI agents accessed a statistics portal used by Australia's social services agency.