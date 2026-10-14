New AI security startup Pluto raises $42 million to address enterprise risks

As reported by TechCrunch, a growing concern among companies is the potential for new security vulnerabilities arising from the widespread adoption of AI tools by employees. These tools can be integrated into company systems rapidly, often by non-developers, creating unforeseen risks.

Pluto Security, a new startup, has raised $42 million to address these emerging enterprise security gaps. CEO Shahar Bahat noted that AI tools can appear within companies' environments within two hours of release, with finance, marketing, and legal departments being significant sources of risk. Pluto's platform aims to provide context, risk analysis, visibility, and control over employee AI tool usage. The company's technology monitors AI tools, their components, and the agents being created, identifying risky elements and enforcing policies without hindering productivity. Pluto's approach involves analyzing agent behavior in real-time, connecting to endpoint security systems, and gathering data on prompts, commands, and permissions. The startup also offers a free platform, Plutonium, to assess risks associated with publicly available AI skills and connectors, which has become a key source of customer leads and feedback.

Source: TechCrunch