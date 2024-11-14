Neuberger recommends cyber priorities for Trump administration

CyberScoop reports that the incoming Trump administration has been urged by Deputy National Security Adviser for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger to establish a framework for minimum cyber regulations for critical infrastructure organizations and expand cybersecurity partnerships with other countries within its first 100 days.

Minimum cybersecurity standards are critical in ensuring the defenses of U.S. pipelines and ports against cyber threat actors, according to Neuberger, who also stressed the importance of gauging regulatory compliance among such organizations while noting the challenges brought upon by the recent reversal of the Chevron ruling. "We believe that the regulations we’ve done are very true both to the letter of the law and the spirit, in that as new technologies were adopted in those sectors, the safety regulations evolve," Neuberger said. While Trump's administration has also been advised to prioritize grant programs supporting improved threat detection in smaller government organizations, such a recommendation could hit a snag given the Trump's reported Department of Homeland Security head nominee.