Netacea launches AI-driven detection engine Talos

Netacea has unveiled Talos, its fifth-generation and most advanced bot detection engine, engineered to counter the growing threat of malicious automated traffic, according to Security Brief Asia Unlike traditional solutions that rely on client-side scripts or static security rules, Talos employs server-side, intent-based analysis to interpret user behaviour across websites, mobile apps, and APIs. It uses machine learning to identify what automated actors are trying to achieve, improving accuracy even when attackers mimic legitimate users or deploy AI-driven evasion tactics. Designed to operate silently in the background, Talos adjusts to each organization's unique traffic profile to reduce false positives, offering real-time, automated responses via API or data feeds. This move reflects Netacea's long-term investment in server-side detection, developed over four previous generations. The launch arrives amid a surge in digital fraud across industries like retail and SaaS, with Netacea reporting up to 45,000 daily listings in black markets for stolen data. Talos is now available for enterprise deployment.