Nebulock raises $25 million for autonomous threat hunting platform

Threat hunting startup Nebulock Inc. announced it has raised $25 million in new funding to expand its autonomous threat hunting platform into broader security analytics. The company's approach focuses on identifying threats by analyzing sequences of activity over time, rather than individual events, with further coverage provided by Silicon Angle.

Founded in 2023, Nebulock's AI-driven platform performs autonomous, vendor-agnostic threat hunts across endpoint, identity, cloud, network, and SaaS telemetry. It aims to detect "green flags" – malicious activities that appear routine when viewed in isolation, such as an attacker using stolen credentials or an unauthorized AI agent. The platform transforms an organization's telemetry into a behavioral system of record, enabling analysts to investigate across systems.

Since its launch less than a year ago, Nebulock has conducted over 300 million investigations and identified more than 4,000 high-confidence findings. Customers include Cribl Inc., HealthEdge Software Inc., and Bain Capital LP, as well as Fortune 500 companies in financial services, healthcare, and technology. The company also released new features, including an insider risk tool that consolidates scattered accounts and identities, and a Command Center to guide hunting efforts and identify coverage gaps.