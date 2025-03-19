Nearly $6.1M pilfered in WEMIX hacking incident

WEMIX, a major blockchain -based game platform developed by South Korean video game developer Wemade, has lost nearly $6.1 million worth of tokens following a cyberattack at the end of February, BleepingComputer reports.

Investigation into the incident that commenced immediately after its discovery revealed that WEMIX had been breached via authentication keys leveraged for tracking the NILE NFT platform, with more than a dozen fund withdrawals conducted by attackers after two months of planning.

WEMIX CEO Kim Seok-Hwan noted that public notification of the incident has been delayed to prevent further attack exposure.

"Additionally, most of the stolen assets had already been sold, impacting the market. Given the difficulty in guaranteeing that there were no further risks, an immediate disclosure could have caused market panic," said Kim. WEMIX, which has been shut down amid an ongoing blockchain infrastructure migration, is expected to resume services on Friday.