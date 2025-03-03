Nearly $31M stolen in Uranium Finance crypto heists sequestered

BleepingComputer reports that Uranium Finance, a decentralized finance protocol based on the Binance Smart Chain, had almost $31 million of the more than $53.7 million pilfered during a pair of cryptocurrency heists in April 2021 recovered by the Southern District of New York and Homeland Security Investigations San Diego in collaboration with blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs.

Such seizure of Uranium Finance's stolen assets comes almost two years after the DeFi protocol's attackers were associated by law enforcement and TRM Labs with Tornado Cash transactions and cross-chain swaps, according to a report from TRM Labs. Uranium Finance was targeted by threat actors using its vulnerabilities shortly after it launched in April 2021, with the initial intrusion exploiting a reward distribution system flaw resulting in the theft of $1.4 million and the succeeding attack abusing a trading logic issue prompting the exfiltration of $52 million, with the proceeds laundered via Tornado Cash and other decentralized exchanges before being kept in inactive wallets of various cryptocurrencies, said the report.