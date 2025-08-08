Nascent HTTP request smuggling attacks have widespread impact

TDS services tapped by SocGholish malware operators Intrusions involving the SocGholish malware, also known as FakeUpdates, have been facilitated by the TA569 threat operation, also known as Mustard Tempest, Gold Prelude, Purple Vallhund, and UNC1543, through traffic distribution systems Parrot TDS and Keitaro TDS, according to The Hacker News.