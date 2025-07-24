Multiple Sophos Firewall vulnerabilities resolved

SecurityWeek reports that updates have been issued by Sophos to address five Sophos Firewall flaws including a critical arbitrary file writing issue, tracked as CVE-2025-6704, and a critical SQL injection bug, tracked as CVE-2025-7624, which could be leveraged to facilitate remote code execution.
Only a few Sophos Firewall instances are impacted by the vulnerabilities, with CVE-2025-6704 exploitable only in firewalls under High Availability mode and a particular Secure PDF eXchange configuration, while CVE-2025-7624 arises only in the event of an active quarantining policy for Email and a certain update for SFOS, according to Sophos. Also fixed were the high-severity command injection flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-7382, which could enable arbitrary code execution, as well as the Up2Date and WebAdmin component issues, tracked as CVE-2024-13974 and CVE-2024-13973. Organizations have been recommended to implement newer versions of the firewall to mitigate risks even if none of the patched flaws have been exploited in the wild.
