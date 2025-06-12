Threat Intelligence

Multinational scam center takedown leads to asset seizures, arrests

Nigerian Nationals Arrested

Dozens of scam centers that have amassed nearly $225 million from illicit activities have been dismantled as part of the Singapore-led Operation Frontier+ law enforcement effort, which also led to the apprehension of over 1,800 individuals involved in various schemes, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Operation Frontier+ which was conducted by the Singaporean Police Force alongside authorities in South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Maldives commenced in late April following the discovery of separate bank transfers to an attacker-controlled account, which was later discovered to be in Malaysia, according to Singapore's police force, which declared continuing the crackdown initiative. On the other hand, Hong Kong noted the operation to have begun last year. "A transnational threat requires a transnational response. No single jurisdiction has an adequate answer to this scourge, but we are collectively stronger together," said David Chew of the Singaporean police. Such a development comes as five individuals pleaded guilty to involvement in a Cambodia-based crypto investment scam that amassed over $35 million.

