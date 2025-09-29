Most threatening LockBit version yet examined

Active distribution of the new LockBit 5.0 ransomware variant , which is substantially more severe than the strain's older iterations, across Windows, Linux, and ESXi environments is already underway, reports Infosecurity Magazine

All LockBit 5.0 strains across various platforms have improved user interfaces that enable increased flexibility and more comprehensive settings for affiliates, as well as more advanced anti-analysis mechanisms that pose greater recovery challenges, according to a Trend Micro analysis.

However, LockBit's latest version was noted to be an "evolutionary development" from LockBit 4.0, with both iterations having the same hashing algorithms for string operations, service identification, and API resolution components, as well as similar dynamic API resolution code structure.

"The existence of Windows, Linux, and ESXi variants confirms LockBit's continued cross-platform strategy. This enables simultaneous attacks across entire enterprise networks, from workstations to critical servers hosting databases and virtualization platform," said Trend Micro researchers.