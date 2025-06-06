More sophisticated ViperSoftX malware variant emerges

GBHackers News reports that updates to the ViperSoftX information-stealing malware have bolstered its modularity, covertness, and persistence.
Aside from featuring a complex execution flow and a GUID-based mutex identifier, compared with the older iteration's static mutex, the latest ViperSoftX malware version has also adopted HttpClient and base64-encoded command-and-control communications to better bypass network detection systems, according to findings from K7 Security Labs. ViperSoftX's latest version has also been integrated with a three-layered persistence approach consisting of a scheduled task, an HKCU registry run key, and a concealed batch file within the startup folder, which ensures post-reboot survival of the malware. Operators have also allowed ViperSoftX to target numerous cryptocurrency wallets, browser extensions, and KeePass configurations, indicating a significantly expanded mission over the basic data pilfering focus of last year's version, said K7 Security Labs researchers, who also observed the updated malware's beefed up infrastructure synchronization capabilities.
