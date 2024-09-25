More robust defense-in-depth security sought by new Bitdefender service

SiliconAngle reports that mounting network defense challenges brought upon by increasingly prevalent and sophisticated cyberattacks have prompted Bitdefender to launch its new GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction service, which enables security policy and control mapping based on individual user behavior.

Aside from utilizing advanced machine learning models enabling application usage, data access rights, and security permissions management, GravityZone PHASR also leverages its endpoint security and risk analytics integration to identify organizations' ideal attack surface configurations based on their user behaviors and known security threats, according to Bitdefender, which noted that modified user responsibilities and newly emergent attack techniques would prompt automated policy adjustment recommendations from GravityZone PHASR.

Bitdefender also touted GravityZone PHASR's ability to immediately determine and remediate security vulnerabilities, as well as provide recommendations that would help curb insider threats and supply chain attacks. More widespread availability for GravityZone PHASR is expected next year.