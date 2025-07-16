Critical Infrastructure Security, Threat Intelligence

Months-long Salt Typhoon compromise hits US National Guard unit

At least one U.S. state's Army National Guard Network was found by the Department of Defense to have been compromised by Chinese state-sponsored threat operation Salt Typhoon between March and December 2024 as part of a cyberespionage campaign, according to NBC News.

Attackers may have obtained more information than they did previously, a memo from the Department of Homeland Security revealed. While the National Guard Bureau acknowledged the breach which was initially known by Property of the People, a national security transparency nonprofit organization additional details were not provided. "...[W]e can say this attack has not prevented the National Guard from accomplishing assigned state or federal missions, and that NGB continues to investigate the intrusion to determine its full scope," said an NGB spokesperson. Such an attack was not outright denied by China, which only noted the U.S.'s repeated failures to provide adequate evidence attributing Salt Typhoon intrusions to the country.

