Malware, IoT

Mirai botnet actively targeting vulnerable Juniper routers

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

Attacks with the Mirai botnet malware were disclosed by Juniper Networks to have been targeted at its Session Smart Routers with default passwords, reports The Hacker News. Hacked SSRs were then leveraged to conduct distributed denial-of-service intrusions against other devices within their network, said Juniper Networks in an alert issued after reports of suspicious Session Smart Network platform activity on Dec. 11. Organizations leveraging SSRs have been urged to implement strong passwords and firewalls while examining access logs and ensuring up-to-date software. "If a system is found to be infected, the only certain way of stopping the threat is by reimaging the system as it cannot be determined exactly what might have been changed or obtained from the device," Juniper Networks added. Such a development comes after mismanaged Linux servers were reported by the AhnLab Security Intelligence Center to have been subjected to cShell DDoS botnet intrusions.

Related

Raccoon Stealer operator jailed

BleepingComputer reports that the U.S. has imposed a five-year prison sentence on Ukrainian national Mark Sokolovsky months after pleading guilty to spearheading the Raccoon Stealer malware-as-a-service operation.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Adware

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds