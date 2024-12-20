Mirai botnet actively targeting vulnerable Juniper routers

Attacks with the Mirai botnet malware were disclosed by Juniper Networks to have been targeted at its Session Smart Routers with default passwords, reports The Hacker News. Hacked SSRs were then leveraged to conduct distributed denial-of-service intrusions against other devices within their network, said Juniper Networks in an alert issued after reports of suspicious Session Smart Network platform activity on Dec. 11. Organizations leveraging SSRs have been urged to implement strong passwords and firewalls while examining access logs and ensuring up-to-date software. "If a system is found to be infected, the only certain way of stopping the threat is by reimaging the system as it cannot be determined exactly what might have been changed or obtained from the device," Juniper Networks added. Such a development comes after mismanaged Linux servers were reported by the AhnLab Security Intelligence Center to have been subjected to cShell DDoS botnet intrusions.