Microsoft unveils scareware blocker for Edge

Microsoft has launched a scareware blocker designed to detect and prevent online scams that attempt to deceive users with fake security alerts, reports TechCrunch.

The new security tool is integrated into the company's Edge browser and uses machine learning and computer vision to identify fraudulent full-screen pop-ups that trick users into installing malware or purchasing unnecessary software. Unlike Microsoft’s existing scam prevention tools, which rely on reported threats, the scareware blocker proactively identifies previously undiscovered scams in real-time. It was trained on thousands of real-world scam samples and works by automatically exiting full-screen mode, stopping any audio-based alerts, and giving users the choice to close the page. The tool is currently available for testing in Edge through a preview program. Microsoft emphasized that the scareware blocker operates locally on users’ devices without storing or transmitting data to the cloud, addressing potential privacy concerns. Early users can provide feedback to refine the model, including submitting screenshots of suspected scams or reporting incorrect detections.

