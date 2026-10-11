Microsoft to end security updates for unsupported Windows versions in 2027

Following insights from Bleeping Computer, Microsoft announced that devices running unsupported versions of Windows will cease to receive security updates after the rotation of Windows Update certificates in 2027. This change necessitates that administrators and users upgrade to a supported Windows version before the certificates expire in May and June of that year.

Microsoft stated that the expiration of these certificates, scheduled for May 17, 2027, and June 19, 2027, will result in devices on unsupported Windows versions losing access to Windows Update services and consequently, all updates. The company recommends upgrading to a supported client or server version. For supported versions like Windows 11, version 24H2, and Windows Server 2025, installing the September 2025 security update or later is required before June 19, 2027. Other supported versions, including Windows 10 and Windows Server 2022, need the July 2026 security update or later before June 19, 2027. Older versions such as Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2016 must have the July 2026 update or later installed before May 17, 2027. For all other unsupported versions, a full upgrade is mandatory. IT administrators are urged to identify and plan upgrades for these devices before the 2027 deadline. This policy does not affect devices updating via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

Source: Bleeping Computer