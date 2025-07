Microsoft SharePoint zero-days leveraged in global attacks

At least 85 Microsoft SharePoint servers worldwide have already been breached in attacks involving a pair of critical SharePoint zero-day flaws, tracked as CVE-2025-53770 and CVE-2025-53771, which have been underway since Friday, reports BleepingComputer Both vulnerabilities circumvent previously issued fixes for ToolShell bugs, tracked as CVE-2025-49706 and CVE-2025-49704, according to Microsoft, which has already released updates for SharePoint Server 2019 and SharePoint Subscription Edition. "...[T]he update for CVE-2025-53770 includes more robust protections than the update for CVE-2025-49704. The update for CVE-2025-53771 includes more robust protections than the update for CVE-2025-49706," said Microsoft, which has yet to fix the issues in SharePoint 2016. Attacks involving the zero-days were initially observed by Eye Security. Such intrusions have already prompted the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to include CVE-2025-53770 in its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list, with federal agencies urged to apply remediations within a day of the advisory. "CISA encourages all organizations with on-premise Microsoft SharePoint servers to take immediate recommended action," said CISA Acting Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Chris Butera.