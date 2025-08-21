Microsoft restricts Chinese firms’ early vulnerability warning system access

Reuters reports that multiple Chinese firms have been impeded from accessing the Microsoft Active Protections Program, which provides early cybersecurity vulnerability alerts, following suspected Chinese state-backed attacks against Microsoft SharePoint servers last month believed to have stemmed from a possible MAPP leak.
Microsoft announced that it will no longer provide proof-of-concept code to certain Chinese companies in a bid to prevent their potential use in illicit activity. However, additional details regarding the incident's investigation or the names of the restricted firms have not been provided. "We continuously review participants and suspend or remove them if we find they violated their contract with us which includes a prohibition on participating in offensive attacks," said Microsoft. Initial exploitation attempts involving the SharePoint vulnerability commenced on July 7, which coincided with Microsoft's disclosure of the issue to MAPP members, prompting suspicion that the information may have been misused by one of the program's members. Meanwhile, China has emphasized that it has not engaged in any exploitation of the flaw.
Microsoft announced that it will no longer provide proof-of-concept code to certain Chinese companies in a bid to prevent their potential use in illicit activity. However, additional details regarding the incident's investigation or the names of the restricted firms have not been provided. "We continuously review participants and suspend or remove them if we find they violated their contract with us which includes a prohibition on participating in offensive attacks," said Microsoft. Initial exploitation attempts involving the SharePoint vulnerability commenced on July 7, which coincided with Microsoft's disclosure of the issue to MAPP members, prompting suspicion that the information may have been misused by one of the program's members. Meanwhile, China has emphasized that it has not engaged in any exploitation of the flaw.