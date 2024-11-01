Microsoft Recall launch postponed anew

Microsoft has pushed back the launch of its Recall feature for Copilot+ PCs to December after the preview was initially scheduled for release on Windows Insiders last month, reports The Verge.

Such postponement comes after Recall was subjected to several delays since June due to security concerns associated with the feature, which has since been allayed by Microsoft with its assurances of an opt-in experience, a completely encrypted database, and Windows Hello-based authentication. Microsoft has also doubled down on establishing Windows Recall as an opt-in feature on Copilot+ PCs after recent videos on YouTube claimed the addition of the feature to all PCs with Windows 11 version 24H2. "We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall. To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders," said Windows Senior Product Manager Brandon LeBlanc.