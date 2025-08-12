Vulnerability Management, Patch/Configuration Management

Microsoft Exchange servers vulnerable to critical hybrid bug remain prevalent

Microsoft Logo on a Modern Glass Office Building

(Adobe Stock)

Threat actors could still compromise 29,098 Microsoft Exchange Server instances impacted by the critical hybrid vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-53786, by Sunday, despite a Thursday alert from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ordering the immediate remediation of the security issue, according to SiliconANGLE.

Most of the Exchange servers exposed to the flaw were in the U.S., which accounted for almost a quarter of all unpatched instances, followed by Germany and Russia, reported the Shadowserver Foundation. While all federal agencies were previously urged by CISA to not only implement issued patches and disconnect obsolete servers but also leverage Microsoft's Health Checker Script for Exchange environment inventory, other organizations should also follow suit, said Black Duck Software Infrastructure Security Practice Director Thomas Richards. "Patching the server is not enough and since it is difficult to detect compromise, Microsoft has provided actions for teams to take to make sure any compromised trust tokens are rotated. This is essential for teams to follow for a full remediation and to ensure uncompromised trust in software," Richards added.

Related

Updated CISA vulnerabilities list adds WinRAR, Microsoft bugs

Observed attacks involving the recently disclosed WinRAR path traversal flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-8088, and the older Microsoft Internet Explorer resource management errors issue and Microsoft Excel remote code execution bug, tracked as CVE-2013-3893 and CVE-2007-0671, have prompted their inclusion in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog, reports Security Affairs.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

BugBuffer OverflowDisassembly

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds