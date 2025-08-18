Microsoft boosts security defenses in Teams

Microsoft has announced an imminent update to Teams that would ensure better protection against malicious URLs and file types sent in Teams chat and channels, BleepingComputer reports.
Microsoft 365 multi-tenants around the world will be receiving the feature next month, according to Microsoft, which also revealed Teams' integration with the Microsoft Defender for Office 365 Tenant Allow/Block List. Such an update would allow not only the prevention of incoming communications from blocked domains but also the removal of available communications from blocked users. Microsoft also noted the integration, which will be available to the general population by late September, to enable improved blocked external domain management through Microsoft Defender. Both Teams security feature announcements come after Microsoft updated Teams to restrict screenshot capturing during meetings, as well as disclosed the general availability of the Teams Chat brand impersonation protection feature that seeks to warn entities with external Teams access of phishing intrusions.
