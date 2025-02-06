Identity, Threat Intelligence

Microsoft 365 account takeovers increasingly facilitated by HTTP clients

(Adobe Stock)

More threat actors have been exploiting HTTP client tools in account takeover attacks against Microsoft 365 environments, with over three-quarters of Microsoft 365 tenants subjected to at least one such intrusion between July and December, reports The Hacker News.

Intrusions leveraging the Axios HTTP client have successfully breached 43% of high-profile user accounts in the transportation, finance, IT, healthcare, and construction sectors from June to November, according to a Proofpoint analysis. On the other hand, at least 13 million login attempts have been conducted in a separate widespread password spraying campaign involving the Go Resty and Node Fetch clients since early June. Despite its scale, such a campaign, which has been mainly aimed at the education sector, only impacted 2% of targeted organizations, the report found. "Given this trend, attackers are likely to continue switching between HTTP client tools, adapting strategies to leverage new technologies and evade detection, reflecting a broader pattern of constant evolution to enhance their effectiveness and minimize exposure," said Proofpoint security researcher Anna Akselevich.

