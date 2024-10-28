Ransomware

Mexican airport operator purportedly breached by RansomHub

Share

Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte or OMA, which operates more than a dozen airports in the country, was claimed to have been compromised by the RansomHub ransomware operation, which warned exposing 3 TB of data should the organization refuse to pay the demanded ransom, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the attack, which prompted the activation of backup systems to ensure the continued operations of northern and central Mexico airports, was already disclosed by OMA, which did not confirm RansomHub's assertions. "We have gradually restored certain services while continuing to collaborate with cybersecurity experts to safeguard the integrity of our systems. As of today, we have not identified a material adverse impact on the Company's operations and financial position, though we are closely monitoring the situation and assessing any possible continued effects," said OMA. Such a development comes after RansomHub was noted by Microsoft to be among the dominant payloads leveraged in ransomware attacks.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Data compromise confirmed by French telco Free

Immediate action has been taken to protect Free's information systems following the incident, which has not affected operations nor compromised customer credentials, communications content, and banking information, according to a spokesperson.

Over 47K impacted in Texas county breach

Investigation into the incident, which concluded in early September, revealed the breach of individuals' names, Social Security numbers, government IDs, health insurance details, financial account information, and medical treatment data, according to county officials.

Webflow tool increasingly exploited to compromise crypto wallets

Threat actors leveraged Webflow to establish dedicated phishing pages and stealthier custom subdomains mimicking legitimate cryptocurrency wallet sites in an effort to lure targets into inputting their credentials, which are later exfiltrated and used to enable seedphrase compromise, crypto wallet takeovers, and crypto asset theft, a report from Netskope Threat Labs revealed.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.