Meta cracks down on over 2M pig butchering-associated accounts

Over 2 million accounts linked to pig butchering scams in Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates have been dismantled by Facebook parent Meta so far this year as part of pig butchering scam crackdown efforts that commenced in 2022, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

"At the outset, we actively engaged with expert NGOs and law enforcement partners in the US and Southeast Asia to better understand the modus operandi of these criminal groups, including in places like Sihanoukville in Cambodia, which is reported to be a hotbed for Chinese organized crime-linked scams," said Meta, which was able to disrupt malicious Chinese and Japanese-targeted activity from Cambodia with the help of OpenAI. Meta has also touted its membership in the Tech Against Scams coalition, where it shares cyber fraud intelligence with the Global Anti-Scam Organization, Coinbase, Ripple, Gemini, Kraken, and Match Group.