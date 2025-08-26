AI/ML, Cloud Security

Meta commits $10B to Google Cloud for AI

Meta is significantly expanding its artificial intelligence capabilities by committing over $10 billion to Google Cloud for servers, storage, networking, and other infrastructure over six years, in what sources describe as one of the largest agreements in Google Cloud's 17-year history, Cloud Tech News reports.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has framed AI as central to Meta's future, aiming to develop "personal superintelligence for everyone in the world" and heavily investing in projects such as its Llama AI models and AI-driven platform features. Meta's second-quarter results showed strong growth, prompting a rise in capital expenditures to $17 billion, largely AI-focused, with total 2025 spending projected between $66 billion and $72 billion. Analysts caution that the costs underscore the high stakes in the AI race. For Google, the deal helps secure large cloud contracts amid efforts to close gaps with AWS and Azure. The partnership illustrates how AI is reshaping rivalries, as Meta increasingly relies on competitors for infrastructure to support its expansive AI ambitions.

