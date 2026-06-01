Cybercriminals successfully tricked Meta's AI customer support agent into forwarding password reset codes, highlighting the risks of delegating sensitive tasks to AI systems, based on information published by Tech Radar.

Cybercriminals engaged with Meta's AI chatbot, convincing it to initiate a password reset sequence for a user's account without proper identity verification. The targeted accounts were premium, short-handle Instagram accounts, valued at over $1 million combined, which were then listed for sale on Telegram. Researchers ZachXBT and Dark Web Informer identified specific accounts, @hey and @jowo, being offered for sale.

Meta has since fixed the vulnerability, stating that no systems were breached and user accounts remain secure. This incident underscores the potential dangers of AI in handling sensitive operations. While multi-factor authentication is recommended, the attack targeted the platform's internal processes rather than individual users' defenses.