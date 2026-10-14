MediaMarktSaturn pulls Ledger products amid hardware wallet concerns

MediaMarktSaturn has reportedly removed Ledger hardware wallets from its sales channels due to fresh allegations of unauthorized electronics being found in the devices. This action follows reports of potential tampering that extend beyond the initial investigation into a specific reseller, based on information published by Cyber Insider.

The electronics retailer MediaMarktSaturn has withdrawn Ledger cryptocurrency hardware wallets from its stores and online platforms after customers reported finding suspicious components within the devices. This move comes after reports surfaced detailing how a hardware implant could capture recovery phrases and transmit them via cellular networks. Ledger's security team disclosed that an implant, located within the device's enclosure, monitors screen output and can intercept the 24-word recovery phrase during setup. This implant reportedly operates separately from the secure element and operating system, meaning Ledger's 'Genuine Check' may not detect such modifications if the secure element remains intact. While Ledger confirmed fund losses are tied to purchases from a specific reseller, CryptoBilis, reports of similar tampering have emerged from other locations and resellers, including MediaMarkt. The full extent of affected users and the total value stolen remain unconfirmed by Ledger.

Source: Cyber Insider