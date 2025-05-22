Ransomware

Massive Landmark Properties breach alleged by Morpheus ransomware gang

Major U.S. student housing developer Landmark Properties had 1.2 TB of data claimed to have been stolen from its systems by the Morpheus ransomware operation, Cybernews reports.

Allegedly part of the data trove were financial documents, confidential deals, and client information, including passport copies, as well as expired files, according to the Morpheus ransomware group. Malicious actors could potentially exploit such data to facilitate financial fraud, identity theft, and corporate espionage intrusions, noted Cybernews researchers. "When confidential agreements, HR records, and active deal data are leaked, it not only puts individuals at risk but also jeopardizes client trust, competitive positioning, and potential business negotiations. The fallout can include reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and loss of business relationships," researchers added. At least six other organizations have already been compromised by the Morpheus ransomware gang, which emerged last year and has been associated with the HellCat ransomware-as-a-service operation.

