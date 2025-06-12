Malware, Threat Intelligence

Massive infostealer infrastructure clampdown led by Interpol

3,500 arrested, $300M seized in global cybercrime crackdown

More than 20,000 information-stealing malware-linked IP addresses and domains were disrupted, while 41 servers underpinning infostealer operations were sequestered between January and April as part of the Interpol-led global law enforcement effort Operation Secure, according to BleepingComputer.

Interpol also announced the arrest of 32 suspects involved in infostealer operations more than half of whom, including a cybercrime gang leader, were apprehended by Vietnamese police as well as the seizure of 100 GB of data stolen by such malware. Notifications have already been sent to 216,000 individuals affected by infostealing malware as part of the clampdown, which has been conducted alongside Group-IB, Trend Micro, and Kaspersky. Operation Secure has also affected infrastructure associated with the Lumma, META Stealer, and RisePro payloads, according to a Group-IB report. Such a takedown comes just weeks after Lumma had over 2,000 domains seized in a separate law enforcement effort led by the FBI, U.S. Justice Department, and Microsoft.

