Malware, Phishing, Threat Intelligence

Massive DeceptionAds campaign examined

Scam alert, software warning fraud, cyber security. Hacker detection cyber attack on computer network, virus, spyware, malware, malicious software and cybercrime, online website. Protect information

(Adobe Stock)

More than 3,000 websites and fraudulent CAPTCHA pages have been leveraged to facilitate the widespread DeceptionAds malvertising campaign that spreads the Lumma information-stealing malwareThe Hacker News reports.

Attacks involved the addition of a BeMob URL to the ad management system of the Monetag website monetization platform, also known as Omnatuor or Vane Viper, in an effort to enable TDS redirection to fake CAPTCHA pages hosted on various legitimate services, according to a Guardio Labs report. While both Monetag and BeMob have already acted to remove accounts associated with malicious activity, threat actors are believed to have restarted operations earlier this month. "From deceptive publisher sites offering pirated or clickbait content to complex redirect chains and cloaking techniques, this campaign underscores how ad networks, designed for legitimate purposes, can be weaponized for malicious activities," said Guardio Labs Head Nati Tal, who noted the lack of accountability among ad networks, statistics services, and publishers, as well as hosting providers.

Related

Ongoing malware attack campaign sets sights on YouTubers

More than 300 SMTP servers have been leveraged by yet-to-be-identified threat actors to facilitate the automated distribution of phishing emails purporting to be business proposals, contracts, or promotional materials from widely known brands, according to an analysis from CloudSEK.

Vulnerable webcams, DVRs subjected to HiatusRAT intrusions

Threat actors commenced scanning vulnerable online webcams and DVRs in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK impacted by the CVE-2017-7921, CVE-2018-9995, CVE-2020-25078, CVE-2021-33044, and CVE-2021-36260 flaws, as well as default passwords, which were later compromised through the open-source authentication brute-force tool Medusa.

BADBOX malware operation sinkholed by Germany

Android devices compromised by BADBOX, which include phones, tablets, media players, and digital picture frames, could be leveraged not only for residential proxy service purposes that enable stealthy internet traffic routing but also to establish Gmail and WhatsApp accounts.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionDarknetData MiningDeauthentication AttackDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDumpster DivingHybrid AttackInformation WarfarePassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds