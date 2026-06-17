Massive database with 24 billion credentials found exposed online

A colossal database containing 24 billion records, including usernames, passwords, and login URLs in plaintext, was discovered exposed on the internet. Security researchers from Cybernews found the Elasticsearch database, which is believed to be a compilation of various infostealer logs, according to a recent report by Tech Radar.

The exposed database, weighing approximately 8 terabytes, was compiled from 36 different sources, including Telegram channels, previous data breach collections, and data exported from live servers. While the exact number of unique entries is unknown, the sheer volume of data poses a significant risk of account takeovers for billions of users, especially those without multi-factor authentication.

The owner of the database remains unidentified, with sources indicating a mix of English and Russian origins. Notably, around 260 million records are linked to Telegram channels associated with the defunct ransomware group "Darkside." The database appears to be regularly updated, suggesting active monitoring of the cybersecurity landscape.