Massive AT&T data breach claimed anew

AT&T was alleged to have had its infrastructure compromised in yet another breach that has purportedly led to the theft of a database with information from nearly 24 million subscribers, Cybernews reports. Attackers claimed that they were able to covertly inject malicious software into AT&T's systems, enabling read/write access and the circumvention of two-factor authentication associated with phone numbers that could fuel SIM swapping intrusions. While such claims could mean potential alteration of information within AT&T's infrastructure and could lead to the transfer of millions of users' phone numbers to any SIM card, none of the assertions have been verified by the Cybernews research team. Such a development comes amid the continuous targeting of AT&T, with the leading U.S. telecommunications network admitting to have had almost all its customers' data stolen following an attack against a third-party cloud platform. AT&T was also recently claimed to have had tens of millions of records pilfered by a threat actor, only for the intrusion to be dismissed due to inadequate data samples.
