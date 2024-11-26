Maryland makes $1.8M cyber education investment

In a bid to strengthen its cybersecurity workforce, Maryland has provided BCR Cyber and the Maryland Association of Communication Colleges with a $1.8 million grant that would be allocated toward the implementation of advanced cybersecurity training involving new cyber ranges across the state's community colleges, StateScoop reports.

"Maryland's pathway to national leadership in cybersecurity runs through our community colleges. Today marks the latest chapter in our work to make Maryland the cyber capital of the United States and connect all Marylanders with the training they need to compete for jobs of tomorrow," said Gov. Wes Moore. Such a development comes months after the National Institute of Technology emphasized the value of cyber ranges in tackling cybersecurity skill disparities that cannot be adequately addressed by conventional education and training models. "Cyber ranges offer the necessary technology to effectively implement, assess, and track the training and performance of cybersecurity professionals," said the NIT guidance.