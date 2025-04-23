Threat Intelligence, Incident Response

Marks & Spencer disrupted by cyberattack

Major UK multinational food and clothing retailer Marks & Spencer had its contactless payment and online click-and-collect services taken down following a recent cyberattack, Computer Weekly reports.

Additional details regarding the intrusion have not been provided but M&S which noted the continued operations of its stores, website, and app stated that an investigation alongside external cyber forensics experts and initiatives to strengthen its network security are already underway. Such an incident was regarded by KnowBe4's Javvad Malik to be indicative of "interdependencies in modern retail," as well as possible cyber resilience and crisis management lapses in the company despite its immediate attack notification to the Information Commissioner's Office and the National Cyber Security Centre. M&S's disclosure also comes as retailers were reported by the NCC Group to be among the primary targets of ransomware operations during the first six months of 2024. "Now more than ever, businesses should expect to be a target for cybercriminals and take a proactive approach to security rather than waiting for potential threats to strike," said NCC Group Global Head of Threat Intelligence Matt Hull.

