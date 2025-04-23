Threat Intelligence

Malware uses CAPTCHA ruse to infect systems

Cyber Security News reports that a growing malware campaign is exploiting fake CAPTCHA pages to spread Lumma Stealer, a powerful information-theft tool marketed through malware-as-a-service platforms.

According to Kaspersky, attackers mimic familiar CAPTCHA systems like Google reCAPTCHA to trick users into copying a malicious PowerShell command from their clipboard. These deceptive pages are often linked from pirated media sites and fraudulent cryptocurrency Telegram groups. Once executed, the command initiates a multi-stage infection chain using advanced evasion techniques, such as DLL sideloading and mshta-based JavaScript execution. Lumma Stealer, which targets credentials, 2FA data, cryptocurrency wallets, and financial information, also checks for antivirus software before deploying its payload. It communicates with remote command-and-control servers using encrypted POST requests. With over 1,000 active subscribers and entry costs starting at $250, the threat is escalating rapidly. Security experts stress the importance of user education and endpoint defenses, warning that corporate systems remain vulnerable to infections that may precede larger-scale attacks like ransomware.

