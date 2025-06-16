Malware spread via Discord invite link loophole

Threat actors have been taking over expired or deleted Discord invite links to deploy malicious payloads as part of a new attack campaign, according to The Hacker News.
Hijacked invite links have been used to redirect to malicious servers that lure targets into accomplishing a verification procedure that would allow full server access and redirect to another website with a "Verify" button, a report from Check Point Research showed. Attackers then proceed with using the ClickFix technique, with users who clicked the button being sought to execute a copied "verification string" in the Windows run dialog. Such an action results in the deployment of a PowerShell script executing an initial-stage downloader that distributes the AsyncRAT trojan and the Golang-based Skuld information-stealing malware, which allow remote control and cryptocurrency wallet compromise, respectively. Most impacted by the attacks were the U.S., Vietnam, France, Germany, and Slovakia. "The choice of payloads, including a powerful stealer specifically targeting cryptocurrency wallets, suggests that the attackers are primarily focused on crypto users and motivated by financial gain," said researchers.
