Malware spread by stealthy new MiktroTik botnet

Focus on malware

BleepingComputer reports that misconfigured sender policy framework DNS records have been leveraged by a novel botnet of 13,000 MiktroTik devices to facilitate covert malware compromise as part of a malspam campaign in November.

Attacks part of the campaign involved the delivery of phishing emails purporting to be freight invoices from DHL Express, which included a ZIP archive with a JavaScript file that facilitated the execution of a PowerShell script communicating with the attacker-controlled command-and-control server, according to an analysis from Infoblox. Numerous domains and SMTP server IP addresses were then uncovered following an analysis of the spam emails' headers, revealing the extensive botnet with thousands of MikroTik devices. "Even though the botnet consists of 13,000 devices, their configuration as SOCKS proxies allows tens or even hundreds of thousands of compromised machines to use them for network access, significantly amplifying the potential scale and impact of the botnet's operations," said Infoblox.

North Korean crypto heist toll exceeded $659M in 2024

Attacks by North Korean state-backed attackers have not only resulted in the theft of $235 million from major Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX in July but also led to losses of $308 million for DMM Bitcoin, $100 million for Radiant Capital and Upbit combined, and $16.13 million for Rain Management.

Thousands of WordPress sites impacted by WP3.XYZ malware campaign

Impacted websites, whose initial means of compromise remains uncertain, had a script retrieved from the wp3[.]xyz domain enabling the establishment of a deceptive admin account before installing an information-stealing plugin targeting admin credentials, logs, and other sensitive details, a report from c/side, a webscript security firm, revealed.

