Malware, Threat Intelligence

Malware gains persistence by mimicking WordPress security plugin

Today’s columnist, Sebastian Gierlinger of Storyblok, offers nine tips for integrating a content management system with an ecommerce platform. (Credit: Getty Images Stock Photo)
(Credit: Getty Images Stock Photo)

Security researchers at Wordfence have identified a new, sophisticated malware strain masquerading as a legitimate WordPress security plugin, according to a report by Cybersecurity News.

Disguised under names such as WP-antymalwary-bot.php and wp-performance-booster.php, the malicious plugin provides attackers with covert, ongoing access to infected websites. Its functions include remote code execution, administrator privilege escalation, malicious JavaScript injection, and communication with a command-and-control server based in Cyprus. The malware transmits the compromised sites URL and timestamp every minute, allowing threat actors to maintain a real-time list of active infections. Initially discovered during a site cleanup on January 22, 2025, the malware was noted for mimicking the structure of legitimate plugins. It maintains persistence by altering the WordPress wp-cron.php file, which automatically reinstalls the malicious plugin if it is removed. It also avoids detection by hiding itself from the dashboard and includes an emergency login mechanism that uses a predefined password to hijack the first administrator account it identifies.

Related

California man admits to Disney cyberattack

A 25-year-old California man, Ryan Kramer, has pleaded guilty to infiltrating Disneys internal communications and stealing over 1.1 terabytes of confidential data by deploying malware disguised as an AI image generation tool, BleepingComputer reports.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

CorruptionDNS SpoofingDeauthentication AttackDefacementDictionary AttackDomain HijackingDrive-by DownloadGoogle HackingHybrid AttackReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds