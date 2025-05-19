Malware, Supply chain

Malicious payloads embedded in Procolored printers

Digital printing solutions provider Procolored has offered printers with software drivers compromised with the XRed remote access trojan and the SnipVex clipbanker tool, reports GBHackers News.

Keylogging, screenshot capturing, file downloading, and remote command execution capabilities have been enabled by the XRed backdoor, while SnipVex facilitated the compromise of cryptocurrency assets, according to YouTuber Cameron Coward of the Serial Hobbyism channel, who discovered the malware infections. While XRed's exploitation has been limited by command-and-control servers that have been offline for more than a year, SnipVex presents a more significant security risk with .exe file targeting, as well as its usage of an infection marker that helps conceal malicious activity. Procolored has already released clean software packages addressing the issue, which may have stemmed from USB-based software transfers, after initially rejecting the malware detections as false positives. Immediate system reformats and operating system reinstallations have been recommended for those whose systems may have been compromised.

Related

Novel TransferLoader malware examined

Newly emergent malware loader TransferLoader features several components that facilitate arbitrary command execution on targeted systems, with the loader having been leveraged to distribute the Morpheus ransomware in an attack against a U.S. law firm, reports GBHackers News.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Adware

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds