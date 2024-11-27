Major law enforcement operation clamps down on African cybercrime

More than 134,000 cybercrime networks and infrastructures across Africa have been taken down by Interpol and Afripol as part of the massive Operation Serengeti effort, which also resulted in the arrest of 1,006 suspected cybercriminals believed to have caused global financial losses exceeding $190 million, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Included in the apprehended individuals were two dozen individuals in a cybercrime operation that amassed over $8.6 million from a malicious attack exploiting a banking system's security protocol, as well as eight people, five of whom are Chinese, who were involved in a Ponzi scheme that resulted in $6 million in losses. "Through Serengeti, AFRIPOL has significantly enhanced support for law enforcement in African Union Member States. We've facilitated key arrests and deepened insights into cybercrime trends. Our focus now includes emerging threats like AI-driven malware and advanced attack techniques," said Afripol Executive Director Jalel Chelba.