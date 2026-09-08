Madagascar strengthens digital identity program with new cybercrime laws

As reported by Biometric Update, Madagascar is enhancing its national digital identity program by bolstering its legal, institutional and technical frameworks. This initiative includes the introduction of new cybercrime legislation as the program experiences rapid expansion in citizen enrollment.

The Malagasy government has submitted two cybercrime bills to parliament, aiming to modernize the national cybercrime framework and ratify the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention). These bills address cyberattacks, online fraud, and identity theft, proposing a Digital Protection and Investigation Unit (UPIN) to improve threat detection and investigation. The ratification of the Hanoi Convention will provide an international layer for cross-border cybercrime investigations.

Madagascar's digital ID program, one of the fastest-growing in Africa, has enrolled over 6 million citizens, with a goal of reaching 12 million. This expansion is supported by an AI-powered initiative digitizing civil registration records and a World Bank-funded project, PRODIGY. The focus is shifting from enrollment to creating an environment where digital IDs facilitate public and private sector services, making cybersecurity a prerequisite for trusted digital services and enhancing digital sovereignty.