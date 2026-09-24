LinkedIn introduces new tools to combat AI-generated fake identities

According to TechCrunch, LinkedIn announced a new set of tools aimed at combating the increasing problem of fake accounts and identities, which are being facilitated by advancements in artificial intelligence. These new features are designed to help both individuals and companies better manage their presence and authenticity on the platform.

The platform is rolling out several new features, including the ability for members to vouch for the professional experience of their colleagues and classmates, adding a layer of peer-to-peer verification. This differs from endorsements by confirming that an individual worked with someone during a specific period, rather than recommending their skills. To prevent abuse, these vouches require the verifier to have a verified profile themselves, a connection of at least one year, and a secure account with two-factor authentication.

Additionally, companies will gain enhanced controls to remove accounts that falsely claim employment, preventing them from appearing on company pages and in associated search results. LinkedIn is also piloting a feature that will allow page administrators to mandate workplace verification for new associations.