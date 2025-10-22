Vulnerability Management

Libbitcoin Explorer bug prompts extensive Bitcoin private key exposure

Over 120,000 Bitcoin private keys have been leaked as a result of a serious flaw in the popular open-source Libbitcoin Explorer Bitcoin library's random number generation technique, reports The Cyber Express.

With Libbitcoin Explorer's Mersenne Twister-32 implementation seeded with system time alone that limited potential values, threat actors were able to brute-force possible seeds by estimating wallet creation time and reconstruct the seed to obtain private keys, which could then allow widespread cryptocurrency asset theft, according to a report from cryptocurrency wallet provider OneKey, which emphasized that its wallets were not impacted by the security issue.

Other software implementations using Libbitcoin Explorer 3.x and related components, including certain versions of the Trust Wallet Extension and Trust Wallet Core, were also affected by the flaw, which has also been linked to the Milk Sad attacks involving the compromise of crypto wallets on air-gapped systems.

