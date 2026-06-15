Leading job sites sell user data, Incogni report reveals

Leading job search platforms are selling sensitive user data, often without users' awareness, according to a recent report by Tech Radar.

A report by Incogni found that ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, and Monster are among the top platforms for collecting and sharing personal information. The study surveyed 1,000 US workers and analyzed privacy policies, revealing that many job seekers are unaware of the extent to which their data is shared. Over a third of respondents believed platforms only shared data with potential employers, while nearly half admitted to skimming privacy policies.

Only 7% of those surveyed expressed concern about sharing personal information, highlighting a significant gap in privacy education, according to the Incogni report.