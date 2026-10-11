Leader of child sextortion group 764 pleads guilty

Coverage from Cyberscoop indicates that Prasan Nepal, the alleged leader of the child sextortion group 764, pleaded guilty in federal court. Nepal, who was underage when he joined the group, emerged as its leader and was responsible for facilitating the grooming, manipulation, and extortion of minors.

Nepal, also known as "Trippy," admitted to conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child and faces a prison sentence of at least 15 years. He controlled membership in 764 and its subgroup "764 Inferno," instructing members on exploiting vulnerable children and requiring them to produce child sexual abuse material, self-harm, and acts of violence. The Justice Department describes 764 as a network of nihilistic violent extremists targeting minors and vulnerable populations. Members are also affiliated with "The Com," a global collective involved in financially motivated, sexual, and violent crimes. Nepal's guilty plea is part of a broader law enforcement effort targeting 764, with other members receiving lengthy prison sentences. His co-conspirator, Leonidas Varagiannis, remains detained in Greece awaiting trial. The case highlights the group's extensive reach and the challenges law enforcement faces in combating such organizations.

Source: cyberscoop