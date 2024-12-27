Identity, Decentralized identity and verifiable credentials, IAM Technologies

Know Your Customer-evading dark web operation uncovered

Futuristic technology using biometric authentication for digital identity verification in a conceptual illustration.

(Adobe Stock)

Hackread reports that massive amounts of identity documents, facial images, and biometric information have been obtained by a large-scale dark web operation that sought to circumvent Know Your Customer verification controls.

Troves of identity details have been acquired by threat actors from individuals in Latin America and Eastern Europe who voluntarily put their information on sale, according to biometric identity verification solutions provider iProov, which discovered the threat through its Security Operations Center and Biometric Threat Intelligence Service.

"What's particularly alarming about this discovery is not just the sophisticated nature of the operation, but the fact that individuals are willingly compromising their identities for short-term financial gain," said iProov Chief Scientific Officer Andrew Newell.

Mounting identity security risks — as evidenced by the recent exposure of thousands of ChoiceDNA customers' data as a result of a misconfigured WordPress folder and the identification of two dozen ZKTeco biometric access system bugs — should prompt the adoption of multi-layered verification.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

North Korean hackers, organization sanctioned over illicit cyber activities

CyberScoop reports that South Korea has moved to impose economic sanctions against 15 North Koreans allegedly part of the country's Ministry of Munitions Industry and the Chosun Geumjeong Economic Information Technology Exchange Corporation over their roles in the global fake IT worker scheme that facilitated widespread cryptocurrency exfiltration and other cyberattacks meant to support North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Access MatrixBiometricsChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Discretionary Access Control (DAC)Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP)IdentityKerberosLightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)Mutual AuthenticationPassword Authentication Protocol (PAP)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds