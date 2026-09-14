Kiteworks acquires AI data security firm Bonfy.AI

Kiteworks has announced the acquisition of AI data security company Bonfy.AI. This move aims to enhance Kiteworks' capabilities in safeguarding sensitive data across various workflows and AI-driven processes. The integration of Bonfy.AI's technology is expected to provide real-time classification and policy enforcement for data exchanges, as reported by Security Week.

The acquisition, with an undisclosed cost estimated in the tens of millions of dollars, integrates Bonfy.AI's AI-native content-security platform into Kiteworks' existing offerings. Bonfy's technology enables real-time data classification and contextual policy enforcement across human and AI-agent workflows. This capability will extend Kiteworks' control plane to govern data in motion and in use across email, file sharing, SaaS applications, data repositories, and AI assistants. Kiteworks states this acquisition fills a structural gap where data inventories exist but control over data usage and transfer is lacking.

The combined technology offers inline, runtime decision-making based on genuine context, a unified policy model for both human and AI interactions, and provable compliance at the moment of decision, rather than post-event reporting. This marks Kiteworks' eighth acquisition in five years, each aimed at expanding its data security and compliance platform.